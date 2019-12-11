There’s nothing like adding a new member to the family, and that’s exactly what Jack Osbourne did recently by taking in a dog.

“Meet Danny aka Lord Flashheart. He’s the latest addition to our tribe,” the 34-year-old wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 10. “We rescued him from a fantastic organization called @roadogs. Check them out and help out if you can. He’s an absolutely love! #roaddogsrescue #rescuedog #bully #bulldogsofinstagram.” The TV personality then added numerous photos of their new pet.

People were of course loving the post, as they rushed to the comments section to respond. “You love your bullies! What a love!” one fan said. Another added, “He’s a cutie, thank you for saving a life.” One person even commented on Jack’s cute kids, saying how they “look so much” like their granddad, Ozzy Osbourne.

Jack shares three daughters — Pearl, 7, Andy, 4, and Minnie, 1 — with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly. The pair recently finalized their divorce earlier this year — and back in November 2019, Jack was spotted with a new woman, Aree Gearhart.

Jack is of course best known for being a part of the famous Osbbourne family, along with his rocker dad, 71, mom Sharon Osbourne, 67, and sisters Kelly, 35, and Aimee, 36. The family is also quite close. Just recently, Jack and Kelly took some time to surprise their mom for her birthday on her show, The Talk.

“I could tell you were upset on the phone this morning because we weren’t here and I was like, ‘I have to get off the phone, I have to get off the phone, she’s going to know I’m keeping something from her!'” The Masked Singer alum explained to her mother on the CBS daytime talk show.

“We love you,” Jack, 33, chimed in. “Happy birthday, I know it’s been a tough year, but onward and upward!” The former America’s Got Talent judge responded, “Yeah! It can only get better from here!”

We just hope we get to see Jack’s parents and siblings get to meet his new puppy!