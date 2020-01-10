Tons of Hollywood stars have weighed in regarding the news that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Markle) are taking a step back from their royal duties, and it seems Jack Osbourne couldn’t help but join in on the fun. The Osbournes star took to Twitter to tease the Duke of Sussex.

“Listen Prince Harry, if I can survive my family, you can survive yours,” the 34-year-old jokingly tweeted on Thursday, January 9, referring to dad Ozzy Osbourne, mom Sharon Osbourne, and sisters Aimee Osbourne, 36, and Kelly Osbourne, 35.

Jack’s fans quickly flooded his Twitter replies following the laugh-worthy message. “That’s right! Plus your dad actually rules! OZZY! OZZY! OZZY!!!” one fan wrote, while another joked, “I’m not sure the royal family knows how to rock like yours does.” A third fan chimed in by sharing a hilarious GIF of Ozzy, 71, shrugging his shoulders with the caption “Oh well.”

The Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour star’s cheeky message came a day after the royal couple — who tied the knot in May 2019 and welcomed son Archie, 8 months, a year later in May 2019 — announced they were officially retreating from the royal spotlight.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the pair revealed they would be taking a “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family” while “continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen [Elizabeth],” they explained. Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, also stated they “plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America” while raising their little bundle of joy.

While Jack was joking with the handsome royal about his family life growing up, there’s no doubt it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies for the Osbourne clan. In fact, Sharon, 67, and Ozzy’s eldest child, Aimee, even moved out of her family’s home as a young teen. Although her mom and dad skyrocketed to fame with their iconic TV show, Aimee didn’t want anything to do with the Hollywood glitz and glamour.

“Everywhere you went people wanted to know everything, and that when you’re growing up that can be kind of intimidating,” she explained in an interview with Nylon in 2015. “The idea of kind of letting it all out there at that point, at around 15 … Nobody at 15 wants anybody to see how goofy their parents are.”

Sharon also opened up about the family divide during an episode of The Talk. “I know that my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt, too, that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her,” the former music execuative revealed during an episode. “And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did.”

If one thing is for sure, it’s that no family is perfect!