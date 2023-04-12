He’s starred in some of the biggest drama films over the past six decades but in recent years, Jack Nicholson has remained largely out of the spotlight. The Oscar winner made his latest acting appearance in 2010’s How Do You Know before stepping back from Hollywood.

In September 2013, The Shining actor explained why he was hesitant to take on more acting roles in the future.“The movie business is the greatest business, but I only want to do films that move people, films about emotions and people,” Jack told The Sun at the time. “I had the most chilling thought that maybe people in their 20s and 30s don’t actually want to be moved anymore. They may want just to see more bombs, more explosions, because that is what they have grown up with. And I’ll never do that type of movie.”

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actor has only been spotted out in public a few times since last appearing on the big screen. Jack has largely steered clear of walking red carpets, attending award show ceremonies and divulging details about his personal life.

He and his youngest son, Ray Nicholson, love attending Los Angeles Lakers games together. The father-son duo were photographed sitting courtside at the Staples Center in January 2019 as they watched the home team take on the Golden State Warriors.

Jack and Ray, who is also an actor, munched on hamburgers and fries during the outing and shared a few laughs in between cheering on the players. The following year, the pair watched another game from the best seats in the house and looked like they enjoyed themselves. The longtime Lakers fan took his son to another basketball game in October 2021. They wore face masks as they spectated from the sidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December 2019, Jack’s grandson Duke Nicholson, son of Jack’s daughter Jennifer Nicholson and her ex-husband, Mark Norfleet, dished on spending the holidays with his famous grandfather.

“It’s usually pretty small. Me, my Uncle Ray, my Aunt Lorraine, my mom,” Duke shared about spending Thanksgiving at Jack’s California home in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He also gave an update on Jack’s health and well-being since he decided to keep a low profile in Hollywood.

“He’s doing great,” the Us actor revealed. “He’s 100 percent.”

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Jack in recent years.