Jack Nicholson’s Rare Family Photos: Pictures of the Actor With His Kids Over the Years

Since stepping back from acting in 2010, Jack Nicholson has been spending a lot of time with his blended family. The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest actor has stepped out for rare public appearances with his kids over the past few decades.

During his marriage to Sandra Knight, which lasted from 1962 to 1968, Jack became a dad to his eldest daughter, Jennifer Nicholson. The fashion designer once spoke out about what it was like growing up with a famous father.

“I like being Jack Nicholson’s daughter and I’m proud of him, but people don’t understand the pressures that come along with that,” the Wolf actress told the Los Angeles Times in October 2003.

Jennifer became a mom to kids Duke and Sean, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Mark Norfleet. Duke followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, becoming an actor with a growing resume of credits. He appeared in 2019’s Us, 2021’s Crisis and 2022’s Alone at Night among other films. The young movie star is close to Jack, revealing that he typically spends the holidays with his grandpa.

“It’s usually pretty small. Me, my Uncle Ray, my Aunt Lorraine, my mom,” Duke said about visiting his grandfather for Thanksgiving during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2019.

He also gave an update on Jack’s health, adding, “He’s doing great. He’s 100 percent.”

It’s been years since Jack made a red carpet appearance with Jennifer or his other kids, Caleb, Honey, Lorraine and Ray, whom he welcomed during his past high-profile relationships. In February 2023, actress Tessa Gourin published an essay alleging she is Jack’s estranged child with Jennine Gourin.

“While Jack has never publicly acknowledged that he is my biological father, I exist in a very major way,” she penned in a piece for Newsweek. “If you know me personally, you know that I’m not exactly someone who fades into the background … trust me I’ve tried. I’ve grown up feeling like I have to apologize for existing and it’s exhausting.”

The Terms of Endearment actor still has not publicly commented on Tessa’s claims. Jack has remained pretty private about his personal life and relationships since making his most recent film appearance in 2010’s How Do You Know. He does enjoy attending Los Angeles Lakers games with his son Ray and has been photographed sitting courtside a number of times to watch his favorite team play.

