With his fun-loving personality and hilarious jokes, it’s no wonder why Jack Black’s wife, Tanya Haden, fell in love with him! The School of Rock actor and his spouse got married in 2006 after many years of knowing each other. Keep scrolling to learn more about Tanya, including her job, family details and more.

How Did Jack Black Meet His Wife, Tanya Haden?

Jack and Tanya first met when they were both students at Crossroads, a private high school in Santa Monica, California. Their romantic relationship didn’t blossom until decades later.

“I didn’t date Tanya or talk to her or anything in high school,” the Kung Fu Panda star recalled in an October 2015 interview with Parade. “I was pretty shy. I just watched her from afar. We only started dating like 20 years after high school.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jack revealed the secret to their lasting marriage after he skyrocketed to fame in Hollywood.

“I love her!” he gushed. “I’d had decades of flings where, as soon as it was over, I was looking for the exit. I never feel that need to escape with Tanya.”

What Is Tanya Haden’s Job?

Tanya was born in 1971 in New York City with her triplet sisters, Rachel Haden and Petra Haden. She is a musician, performing in several bands over the years, including The Haden Triplets, a family band. The group has released two albums together, 2014’s The Haden Triplets and 2020’s The Family Songbook.

In 2008, Tanya voiced the character Smitten Bunny in Jack’s animated film Kung Fu Panda. The cellist also lent her voice to characters in 2011’s The Muppets and 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted.

Do Jack Black and Tanya Haden Have Children Together?

Jack and Tanya share two children. Their eldest son, Samuel, was born in June 2006. Their second son, Thomas, arrived in May 2008. Samuel has already expressed an interest in following in his father’s footsteps in Hollywood.

“Sammy, my 15-year-old, gets a kick out of some of my stories that I tell him about Hollywood adventures,” Jack told People in April 2022. “He was like, ‘Hey, can I make a movie about some of your Hollywood adventures? But I won’t say that it’s you.’ I’m like, ‘You bet. You go. Run with it, my son. My stories are your stories. That is what I can bestow upon you.’”