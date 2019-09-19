Supportive mama! Jennifer Lopez stepped out for her daughter Emme’s cross-country meet in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, September 18. The iconic Hustlers star was all smiles while cheering on her 11-year-old daughter as she raced against competitors to the finish line.

The 50-year-old stunner was joined by her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, as they enjoyed the gorgeous Florida sunshine. Throughout the race, Jen was even spotted hanging out with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and his new girlfriend, Raffaella Modugno. Talk about amicable exes!

This isn’t the first time the Second Act star and the “Flor Pálida” singer, 51, have joined each other for a fun-filled day of coparenting. This past May, Alex shared the most adorable video of his lady and her former hubby hanging out together at a children’s choir recital.

The former baseball pro, 44, captured the two songbirds as they sang along to the kids’ rendition of Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You.” “Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet!” he captioned the Instagram video at the time. Aww!

Since their divorce in 2014, Jen and Marc — who also share Emme’s 11-year-old twin brother, Max — have proven they are one of Hollywood’s strongest pair of exes. During an interview with Kelly Ripa in 2017, the “On the Floor” songstress opened up about her and Marc’s incredible friendship.

“I think we’re really good the way we are,” Jen admitted to the beloved TV host at the time. “We’re always going to be great friends, I’m always going to be there for him, he’s always going to be there for me.” She also shut down any speculation they could get back together. “We share something very special in the kids — and we’re there for them, and that’s the main thing,” Jen explained.

Plus, things couldn’t be going any better with her soon-to-be husband! “It’s great to have a best friend and a partner you can really build with, and I just feel like with Alex and I, that’s what it’s like,” the “Dinero” singer gushed to SiriusXM in April. “t was just having somebody who understands you from the inside as far as like, ‘I really want to work hard. I really love what I do, and I really want to work hard at it’ and understand that.”

