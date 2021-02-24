This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

When it comes to describing the CBD industry and the amount of choices available today in 2021, endless is a good place to start. With the growth of the market and the boom in CBD brands, finding a high quality product may not mean just picking at random. Buying CBD online can be simple, if you know the right places to look.

CBD is one of many naturally occurring compounds found in hemp and cannabis plants. It can interact directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system to help restore balance. Utilizing a high quality CBD product is key to reaping the potential therapeutic benefits.

To make sure you are getting the best products on the market, fact-checking with third-party lab test results is the only way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We give you everything you need to know before buying CBD online, from pesticide and solvent test results to potency and label claim fact-checking.

Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert scorecard rating system to get the best CBD product for individual needs, in just about any form you can think of. Today we bring you a few products from Vermont Organic Science CBD (cbdVOS), and we think you’ll like what you see just as much as we enjoyed testing these products:

“Our mission is quality. Our unique processing methods retain all the natural goodness of the whole plant. We remove nothing, and add nothing except fine organic essential oils and waxes. We combine proprietary technology with our patent pending ESCET methodology to organically extract all the essential oils from the plant. No one produces finer CBD products. All of our batches come with a certificate of analysis: we guarantee the CBD content.” -cbdVOS

Vermont Organic Science (VOS) – Real Tested CBD Review

cbdVOS 500mg Full-Spectrum CBD Oil – Mint

First up from cbdVOS is their 500mg Full-Spectrum CBD oil in a delicious mint flavor. This CBD oil is packed with rare cannabinoids, making it a truly full-spectrum CBD product. Testing slightly over the label claim for CBD, with 522mg and over 15mg of THC, this oil offers a great value to customer at around $0.05 per milligram of CBD and $1.83 per milligram of THC. This high-quality CBD oil ranks just outside our top 20 in the Best CBD Oil category and within our top 15 Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil category. With flying colors on all pesticide and solvent tests, this CBD oil gets a highly recommend from our experts and a score of 88 out of 100 on our expert scale.

cbdVOS 1250mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil – Mint

Next up we have cbdVOS’s higher potency 1250mg Full-Spectrum CBD Oil in mint flavor. This CBD oil also gets a highly recommend from our experts at Real Tested CBD. This CBD oil tested over the label claim for CBD and is packed with almost all the rare cannabinoids we like to see in a full-spectrum product. This CBD oil also offers a great value to customers, costing just around $0.04 per milligram of CBD. cbdVOS 1250mg oil ranks in our Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil category. This CBD is high-quality and priced very fair, we definitely recommend this CBD oil if you are looking for a higher dose full-spectrum CBD oil.

Vermont Organic Science (cbdVOS) – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

Finding a reliable CBD product online can be made easy by turning to third-party lab test results. Ensure you are actually getting your bang for your buck and purchasing a legit CBD product that works, but also has the quality you are seeking. Not all CBD is created equal, and when it comes to Vermont Organic Science CBD, quality and reliability are definitely there. cbdVOS is one of our preferred CBD brands we have tested and reviewed, we highly recommend their CBD. We look forward to reviewing more cbdVOS products, and expect great things from them as well.

Always turn to Real Tested CBD for your most reliable and unbiased product reviews. For more Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlights, click here.