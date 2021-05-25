This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article and review, click here.

These days, CBD is just about everywhere you look, whether it’s in a dispensary, a health-foods store, a gas station or online, the options are endless. But are they all reliable?

CBD has become all the rage in the wellness and health industries, and rightly so. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is a compound naturally derived in cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties. CBD is thought to be beneficial for things like anxiety, stress relief, pain management and even Epilepsy.

When shopping for quality CBD products, especially online, fact checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate and reliable CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We provide you with everything you need to know before buying CBD online. From pesticide and solvent tests, to rare cannabinoids and THC levels. Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert score card rating scale to get the most reliable product for your individual needs. Today we bring you a few new products from Tribe CBD, and we think you will enjoy the quality and variety this brand brings to the table just as much as we did:

“Tribe CBD oil is the most powerful hemp extract in the world. Our hemp plants are grown using organic practices on Colorado’s eastern plains and western slope. We have worked with the same farm for over 5 years which ensures quality and consistency. Our full spectrum CBD oil goes through 1 phase of lipid extraction to ensure a premium and consistent product. We use a natural solventless extraction with MCT oil to guarantee the final product has no pesticides, heavy metals, solvents, or microbial. We hold our products to the highest of standards by testing our full spectrum CBD oil before it goes into our products and then testing the final products again. Each product goes through a full panel of testing to ensure it is good enough for our tribe.” – Tribe CBD

Tribe CBD – Real Tested CBD Review

Tribe CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture – 3000mg

First up from Tribe CBD is their 3000mg Full-Spectrum CBD Oil. This oil received a highly recommended review from our experts and ranks fourth in our Best CBD Oil category. Packed with rare cannabinoids, this is a truly full-spectrum CBD product. This oil tested very accurate to the label claim, containing a whopping 3037mg of CBD, 93mg of THC and even an amazing 133mg of CBC. With passes on both solvent and pesticide tests, this is a safe and very high-quality CBD oil. Another plus, this CBD oil offers a great value for customers, costing just around $0.04 per milligram of CBD.

Tribe CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture – 900mg

Just like it’s high-dose counterpart above, Tribe CBD’s 900mg Full-Spectrum CBD Oil received a highly recommended review from our experts and a high score of 91 out of 100. This CBD oil tests spot on to the label claim again and is similarly packed with rare cannabinoids we like to see in full-spectrum products. This CBD oil is crafted using lipid extraction, meaning this product is CO2 and ethanol-free, and a very safe and reliable choice for a full-spectrum CBD oil. This CBD oil also offers a good value for customers, costing just $0.07 per milligram of CBD and just over $2 per milligram of THC. If you are looking for a high-quality full-spectrum CBD oil with a solid dose to start, this is a great choice for you.

Tribe CBD CBG Oil Capsules – 900mg

Next from Tribe CBD are their 900mg CBG Oil Capsules. These CBG oil capsules received a highly recommended review from our experts and rank first in our Best CBD Product category. These capsules test spot on to their label claim, containing 927mg of CBG and zero CBD, as by their design. These capsules also contain 34mg of CBC and even a few milligrams of THC. If you are looking for a CBG product without the presence of CBD, these capsules are perfect for you. CBG is most commonly used to combat inflammation, pain, nausea and even the proliferation of cancer cells. So, if you are trying to fight any of those ailments or have a condition that causes similar symptoms, these capsules could also be a great choice for you.

Tribe CBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Capsules – 900mg

Last, but certainly not least, from Tribe CBD we have their 900mg Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Capsules. These CBD oil capsules take the number one spot in our Best CBD Capsule category and a high score of 91 out of 100 on our expert score scale. These capsules are a truly full-spectrum product, somewhat rare when it comes to CBD capsules! They tested very accurate to the label claim with 899mg of CBD as well as range of rare cannabinoids, including THC, CBC and CBG as well as trace amounts of CBN. If you are looking for a high-quality CBD capsule that really offers the potential for an entourage effect, these are the perfect choice for you. To top it off, these capsules offer a great value to customers, costing just $0.06 per milligram of CBD.

Tribe CBD – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

When it comes to finding the right CBD product for you, there are countless options available. Making an informed decision can be made easy when you turn to Real Tested CBD. We take the guesswork out of your CBD product search, providing you with reliable and unbiased reviews and lab-test results.

When it comes to Tribe CBD, their products and overall brand quality are some of the highest we have seen across the industry. From accurate label claims to the safest extraction methodology to their high-potency products, Tribe CBD is a great and reliable choice. We highly recommend Tribe CBD if you are in the market for a full-spectrum CBD product that will deliver results. For more Real Tested CBD reviews, click here.