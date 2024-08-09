Brat summer? More like Brat Pack summer! After Andrew McCarthy’s June Hulu doc explored the origins — and legacy — of the group of young actors dubbed the Brat Pack in the1980s, founding member Rob Lowe let slip that St. Elmo’s Fire, one of the era’s beloved films, might be getting a sequel. “We’ve met with the studio, and I’ve been talking about doing it for about four months,” the 60-year-old teased.

The 1985 flick, which also starred Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore and Mare Winningham, followed a group of recent college grads as they tried to make their way in the real world. At the movie’s end, the group put Rob’s womanizing saxophonist character on a bus to New York City — without his wife and baby. Other characters’ romances had fizzled, and the group decided to skip their usual hangout bar for brunch instead — leading viewers to believe that this part of their lives was over.

That leaves the sequel’s plot wide open. As Rob said, it’s “in the very, very, very, very, very early stages” of development!