Paul Hollywood caught the attention of fans on The Great British Bake Off with his bright blue eyes and his undeniable smolder. Though viewers tune in to watch contestants compete with their baking skills, an added bonus is getting to watch the hunk star as a judge on beloved U.K. series, and many can’t help but wonder, is he married?

Currently, Paul is not a married man. The celebrity chef, however, was previously in a union with his ex-wife, Alexandra Hollywood. The former couple, who was married for nearly 20 years, ended their romance in 2017.

The How to Bake author first met his ex-spouse in 1996. According to reports, Paul crossed paths with the U.K. native when they both worked at the same hotel in Cyprus, the island nation in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The TV presenter was the head baker at the five-star resort, while Alexandra worked as a scuba diving instructor.

Upon meeting, Paul and Alexandra became a couple, and after two years of dating, they married on the island in 1998. The American Baking Competition host and his lover later started their family when their only son, Josh, arrived in October 2001.

Over the years, Paul juggled his extremely busy gig as a celebrity chef and TV star with his role of being a family man. By 2013, though, he announced the two were separating after he admitted to having an affair with fellow Food Network star Marcela Valladolid. However, they reconciled just months later, and Paul called the situation the “biggest mistake of [his] life,” per The Sun.

Despite putting on a united front, Paul revealed he and Alexander were over for good less than four years later. “It is with sadness that we have decided to separate,” the exes said in a joint statement in 2017, Bustle reported. “Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son, and we would ask the press and public to allow us privacy as a family during this very difficult time.”

Since then, the Junior Bake Off host has had no shortage of love in his life. Not long after his divorce was finalized in 2019, he went public with his then-girlfriend, Summer Monteys-Fullam, a much younger barmaid who worked at his U.K. pub The Chequer’s Inn. They eventually split in 2020, according to reports, and Paul has since been in a relationship with girlfriend Melissa Spalding, the landlady at his pub.

