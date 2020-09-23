Meghan McCain had fans wondering if she was leaving The View after she posted a sweet tribute for costar Whoopi Goldberg. Fortunately, the pregnant Raising McCain alum shut down speculation that she’s no longer going to be a host on the CBS daytime talk show.

“Not going anywhere but maternity leave!” the 35-year-old confirmed after Instagram followers flooded her comments section with frantic questions on Wednesday, September 22. Because of the tone of the post, followers thought her shout-out for Whoopi could be taken as a heartwarming goodbye.

“Getting to work with a living icon like @whoopigoldberg every day is still such a privilege and totally surreal,” Meghan penned via Instagram. “Love you Whoop, thank you for your unending support, friendship and political perspective — I continue to learn from you every day. I’m so lucky to get to do what I do @theviewabc every day surrounded by such incredible women.”

It’s been over six months since Meghan announced her first pregnancy with husband Ben Domenech, so the timing of her maternity leave certainly adds up. Although the Emmy Award winner and The Federalist cofounder have not confirmed a due date, it’s projected that their little one will come along by November.

Fans have been dying to follow along on the TV star’s first pregnancy journey, but Meghan hasn’t given too many details about their baby-to-be. Months earlier in May, the daughter of late Senator John McCain explained why the couple — who tied the knot in 2017 — decided to leave their child “out of the social media cesspool.”

“Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) [family’s] privacy as much as is possible,” Meghan penned on social media at the time. “I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety.”

While the expecting mama noted she would love to share all the glimpses inside their road to parenthood, “a bunch of inhumane jackasses” have “ruined so much” for her on social media.” The blonde beauty referred to how Internet trolls would comment about her dad’s cancer battle before he died in 2018.

“I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life,” she candidly explained. “It is a shame. I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on TV five days a week — but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum.”

Meghan and Ben first announced they were expecting baby No. 1 earlier in March. At the time, the Dirty Sexy Politics author revealed she would begin “appearing on The View from home via satellite” to protect herself and her baby from the coronavirus pandemic.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” she gushed. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

We can’t wait for Meghan and Ben’s little one to be born!