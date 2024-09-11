Kathy Bates has worked in Hollywood for more than 50 years, but the actress made shocking comments about her future in the industry.

Kathy Bates Landed the Lead Role in ‘Matlock’ Reboot

In May 2023, it was announced that Matlock would be rebooted with Kathy starring alongside Beau Bridges, Jason Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis. The original series aired from 1986 to 1995, with Andy Griffith in the title role.

Kathy landed the role of Madeline Matlock, an attorney who comes out of retirement to join a law firm in New York. She explained why she decided to do the series.

“Jennie Urman and the script. Matty’s a character that I really relate to, and the writing is incredible, in part because the story is not just episodic,” Kathy told Entertainment Weekly in September 2024.

“Andy Griffith’s iconic show from the ’80s — it is an episodic. Our show does have a case every week, but there’s also a serial aspect to it — a thread that goes through all of the episodes,” the American Horror Story alum added. “When I saw that it was about something really current and important to talk about and to see, that appealed to me. We did a lot of research, but that feeling of doing something that is meaningful, really sealed a deal.”

Kathy admitted that it was “hard work” to step into the new role.

“I’m lucky that physically I’m in shape. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in my life,” she told the outlet. “I’ve lost about a hundred pounds over the last few years. I’m moving and breathing and on my feet all day and walking about three miles a day working, so I’m in fantastic shape. I feel good. I feel strong. I don’t think I could have done this if that weren’t the case.”

In 2024, Kathy also acted in The Great Lillian Hall, Summer Camp and A Family Affair.

Is Kathy Bates Retiring?

Days after opening up about what drew her to the Matlock role, Kathy sat down with The New York Times to reveal that she planned on retiring after doing the show.

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” the Academy Award winner told the outlet. “And it’s exhausting.”

“This is my last dance,” she confirmed.

Kathy explained that she initially planned on retiring before the opportunity for Matlock came along. But now, she’s inching closer to taking a step back from show business.

“It becomes my life,” Kathy further explained. “Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent. Because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life.”

In July 2024, Kathy previously opened up about how difficult it was as a young actress in Hollywood.

“When I was younger, I guess I would get my feelings really hurt,” she said during a Matlock panel at the summer TCA Press Tour. “Sometimes I’d get on a plane and fly home.”

But the supportive people around her helped her overcome those feelings of doubt.

“Someone else had said to me around that same time, ‘You gotta have a head like a bullet and a heart like a baby,'” the Titanic actress added. “So that’s what I’ve tried to do. But sometimes I take it too far and I can be like a bull in a China shop.”

Matlock is set to premiere on CBS on September 22. It will also be available later to stream on Paramount+.