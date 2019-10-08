She’s not currently looking for a date but, even if she were, Jennifer Aniston wouldn’t want your help. While chatting with Howard Stern on his radio show on Monday, October 7, the star dished on her current single status.

Though she’s been linked to a few people (including ex-husband Brad Pitt) since her divorce from Justin Theroux, the star admitted that, right now, she’s just feeling herself. With so much going on in her life — including a new TV show with Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show — she simply doesn’t have time for romance.

“[I’m] very, very busy,” Jennifer, 50, said on The Howard Stern Show. But the fact that she’s busy isn’t the only reason she’s not seeing anyone. She dished to the host that she’s actually really enjoying her time as a single lady. And when Howard, 65, offered to set her up with someone, she politely turned him down. “Not right now,” she told him. “But listen, I just don’t like being set up. I don’t like it. Hate it.”

It sounds like the star loves being in control of her own life. Back in November 2018, a source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Jen has been “doing her thing exactly the way she wants to do it and really enjoying” how things were going. Explaining that she’s focusing on herself, the insider told Us Weekly, “Jen is very comfortable with where she is and believes that whatever her path is, it will present itself the way it should.” When it comes to love, though, that path probably won’t lead back to the past.

When Brad, 55, was asked if he and Jen were going to get back together now that they’ve moved on from Justin, 48, and Angelina Jolie, he seemed to find the idea funny. “Oh my God,” he said, laughing, when a paparazzi popped the question. That doesn’t mean the exes are on bad terms, though! The Hollywood hunk attended the Friends star’s 50th birthday bash in February 2019.

Jen and Justin are also still friendly. In July, they reunited to say goodbye to the dog they shared, Dolly. “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle … our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A., laid down her sword and shield,” the Leftovers star wrote in tribute. “She was surrounded by her entire family.”

We love that Jennifer is taking some time for herself now.