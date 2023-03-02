The Today team is full of beloved TV veterans like Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and more. In February 2023, fans grew concerned and confused after a hosting shake-up led to some changes at the news desk. Scroll below for more details on whether Jenna is still on the talk show.

Is Jenna Bush Hager Still on ‘Today’?

Jenna’s work on Today actually started long before she was officially made a cohost on the program in 2019. She had worked as a correspondent and contributor for the network and its official website beginning in 2009. When Kathie Lee Gifford announced she was leaving the series in late 2018, the former first daughter took her place at the news desk.

Alongside Hoda, Jenna has showcased all parts of her bubbly personality, including her humor, love for reading and personal anecdotes about her father George W. Bush’s time in the White House. The cohosts have laughed together, cried together and have formed a friendship outside of TV.

On February 24, 2023, Jenna took her usual spot at the news desk, but Hoda was noticeably missing from the episode. The Where We Belong author was also absent from Today in several episodes that followed, with many of her colleagues like Craig Melvin, Willie Geist, Sheinelle Jones and more filling in for Hoda at the news desk. Savannah was also missing from the series at the same time as her costar.

On Wednesday, March 1, Hoda’s cohosts gave viewers an update on her absence from the series.

“We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she’s home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery,” Craig said at the start of the episode. “And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon.”

That same day, Jenna was joined by Willie to anchor Today With Hoda & Jenna.

“Willie is in for Hoda,” Jenna said during the program. “And we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is OK. She’s just got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with. We adore her, we’re sending our love to her and she’s going to be back, right here, very, very soon.”

Is Jenna Bush Hager Leaving Today?

While she has taken some time off in the past to spend time with her kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal, whom she shares with her husband, Henry Hager, Jenna has not announced any plans to leave Today. In fact, she celebrated a huge milestone on the show on Thursday, March 2 — the four-year anniversary of her book club, Read With Jenna.

“I just want to say thank you to all of our readers, our incredible authors, y’all have changed my life so thank you so much and there’s always room for more of y’all,” she said during a special segment of the episode in front of the crowd at Rockefeller Plaza.