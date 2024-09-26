Is Hoda Kotb Married? The Today Host’s Relationships

Hoda Kotb has been a fan favorite for years on Today. Her announcement that she was leaving her longtime position on the morning show in 2025 reignited an interest in Hoda’s personal life. Fans are curious to know more about her love life and whether she’s married.

Is Hoda Kotb Married?

Hoda is not married as of 2024. She was previously married to Burzis Kanga. The two wed in 2005, but ultimately called it quits just three years later in 2008. Hoda was also engaged to Joel Schiffman. However, the couple never officially tied the knot and split in 2022.

What Happened Between Hoda Kotb and Burzis Kanga?

Hoda first met Burzis at a Valentine’s Day fundraiser for the American Heart Association in New Orleans. After she and Burzis said “I do,” Hoda opened up about their relationship in a 2006 interview with New Orleans Living Magazine.

“We have been dating off and on for years. And of course, I had moved up to New York, but later we ended up connecting again,” Hoda told the publication in June 2006. “He proposed last May, and we married in December. And married life has been great! We love just kind of knocking around New York, doing some Broadway plays, going out to eat. There’s a neighborhood bar that we like that plays soul music. If I would have known it was this much fun, I probably would have done it a long time ago!”

In 2007, Hoda was diagnosed with breast cancer after her doctor discovered some abnormalities during a routine scan. At the same time, her marriage to Burzis was coming to an end. Those two events combined made it a tough year for the Today host.

“I went through a divorce and breast cancer simultaneously, and I remembered in that time barely functioning, and I was thinking to myself, like, ‘Is this it? Is this how it goes?’” Hoda said during an October 2023 episode of Today. “I was thinking about some of my lowest moments during that time. What was contributing to all of it was I was in horrible health, and I didn’t care about that piece of it, and you don’t realize how bad it gets and then you’re compounding it, your health gets worse, because you’re not well, and [it] went on and on.”

Hoda and Burzis’ divorce was finalized in 2008.

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Split Before Marriage

Even though Hoda and Joel met in 2013, they didn’t go public with their relationship until two years later. Hoda got candid about how she connected with Joel during a 2015 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The Oklahoma native confessed to asking someone to check on Joel’s relationship status. Her friend sent Joel an email, and in return, he emailed Hoda and asked her on a date.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The couple eventually moved in together in 2016. The following year, they adopted their daughter Haley. In 2019, Joel and Hoda adopted their second daughter, Hope. This was also the year Joel popped the question to the talk show host. However, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to reschedule their wedding several times.

Hoda shocked fans when she announced that she and Joel had decided to part ways in January 2022.

Is Hoda Kotb Dating Anyone Now?

Since then, Hoda has been on a few dates, but so far, none of the relationships have evolved into anything serious. That doesn’t mean her friends at Today haven’t tried setting her up. However, a source exclusively told Closer that Hoda’s coworkers have taken a step back from matchmaking.

“Too many NBC folks have been burned trying to find Hoda a man, and now they know better,” the insider said on September 22, 2024. “When you set up two friends and it works out, you’re the hero, but when things fall apart, suddenly you’re the villain. And as much as everyone wants Hoda to find the perfect man, she’s perfectly happy being single at the moment.”