CBD is one of the much-acclaimed natural remedies to various medical conditions. Is it effective in skincare? The short answer is ‘Yes.’

The interaction of CBD with the endocannabinoid system is the basic mechanism that generates all therapeutic effects associated with CBD. The endocannabinoid system is a network of receptors that influence various body functions including sleep, pain perception, and mood. The receptors are spread across various body parts including the skin.

What Are The Positive Effects Of CBD On The Skin?

CBD is an anti-inflammatory and antibiotic. Let us take a look at the skincare benefits offered by CBD oil.

It Keeps The Skin Hydrated

Keeping the skin hydrated is the key to maintaining it in good health. CBD skincare products come with the perfect blend of essential substances with skin hydrating properties. Using CBD topical products helps keep the skin moisturized and healthy.

It Reduces The Pace Of Aging

Aging is an inevitable phenomenon and as we age, the typical signs of aging, including wrinkles start appearing on our skin. However, the signs could appear earlier in some people.

Aging signs on the skin are caused by free radicals that damage healthy skin cells. Our food habits and lifestyle influence the concentration of free radicals in the body. The free radical damage can be prevented by antioxidants. Although it is impossible to eliminate all free radicals in our body, a steady supply of antioxidants can check the free radical damage to a large extent and CBD is an excellent antioxidant.

It Controls Acne Breakouts

Acne is mostly caused by inflammation of the skin and excessive production of sebum by the sebaceous glands. Sebum is a waxy substance meant to maintain the oil balance of the skin. However, its excessive production is undesirable and may cause acne.

CBD can help reduce the inflammation that is causing acne. It can also help balance the sebum production in the skin.

It Helps Manage The Symptoms Of Eczema And Psoriasis

Eczema and psoriasis are skin conditions that lack a permanent cure. Eczema causes red patches on the skin that may crack and turn itchy. Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that is caused by excessive regeneration of skin cells causing bumpy red patches on the skin.

Although CBD cannot be suggested as a cure for psoriasis and eczema, it can help handle their symptoms effectively without causing any side effects.

Topical CBD products like CBD cream, salve, and lotion are popular in skincare. Taking ingestible forms of CBD may also help in skincare.

