This article was originally published on Get CBD Tinctures. To view the original article, click here.

CBD is an abbreviation for cannabidiol, a cannabis compound with perceived benefits and therapeutic effects. While cannabidiol comes from cannabis, it lacks any intoxication-inducing properties. Therefore, many continuing pieces of research are checking whether it can aid in controlling blood sugar, reducing inflammation, and easing diabetes-related nerve pain. Does that mean CBD for diabetes may be an effective treatment option? Keep reading to know the answer.

What Does The Research Show?

Almost every study about the primary effects of cannabidiol on diabetes has been in rats or mice. That is an issue since laboratory conditions, distinctions between rodents and human beings, and other factors can affect the outcomes of those CBD and diabetes studies. Just because cannabidiol may work for animals, it does not mean that human beings would also experience the same effects.

A recent study trialed cannabidiol on mice having less blood circulation to their brain. That form of blood flow is among the many different diabetes complications in some individuals. The researchers discovered that cannabidiol reduced hyperglycemia as well as bad fat and cholesterol levels and that it increased insulin creation.

Related: Buying CBD online for the first time? Click here for a few important things to consider before you do.

Other CBD studies that involved rats or mice discovered the following:

That the substance reduces nerve damage-induced inflammation and pain. A piece of research showed that cannabidiol prevented chronic inflammation as well as neuropathic pain.

That it reduces the possibility of diabetes. A different study discovered that cannabidiol might keep the health condition from happening.

That it promotes healthy fat. Cannabidiol oil can aid the body in turning white adipose tissue into thinning brown fat. That is likely to make the human body more capable of using glucose.

Tetrahydrocannabinol And Diabetes

CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol have different effects. In a recent piece of research, a THC variant improved lipid and blood sugar levels of individuals with adult-onset diabetes, whereas cannabidiol did not. CBD reduced insulin resistance as well as boosted the levels of the gut hormone.

Exercise Caution

Cannabidiol is available in many different forms, including liquid drops, vapes, and capsules. Anyhow, the Food and Drug Administration still does not regulate almost all CBD items. The only product that the federal agency has approved is Epidiolex®, but it is not for diabetes. Therefore, it is difficult to be certain that other cannabidiol goods are what their producers claim they are. For example, over 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol was discovered in a few CBD goods.

Besides, the cannabidiol may interact with standard medication, plus it can have some side effects. For all the above reasons, you must speak to a doctor about using it for any condition, including diabetes.

Related: Is CBD effective for skincare? Click here to find out more about the potential benefits.