This article was originally published on The Right CBD Products. To view the original article, click here.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen are usually prescribed by doctors for controlling different common problems like pain and inflammation. They can be used for relieving various problems like headaches, sprains and strains, painful periods, arthritis, colds and flu, and many other conditions that can result in long-term pain.

Even though NSAIDs are capable of effectively relieving pain, they result in many side effects including nausea and vomiting, bloating and gas, dizziness, constipation, heartburn, blurred vision, headache, nervousness, blistering, rash, tinnitus, etc.

They can also result in a lot of severe side effects like high blood pressure, stomach ulcers, liver failure, heart attack, stroke, stomach bleeding, kidney failure, etc. The long-term use of such medications can lead to serious problems. Hence, it is better to avoid their use on a long-term basis.

Fortunately, it is possible for you to relieve pain and inflammation with the help of a natural compound called cannabidiol (CBD). This compound is now becoming popular in the medical sector as an alternative for NSAIDs. CBD can be beneficial for controlling different problems for which NSAIDs are usually used for. Therefore, this compound can help to avoid the use of NSAIDs.

Related: What are the differences between full-spectrum and CBD isolate products? Click here to find out more.

Is CBD Better Than NSAIDs?

You can use CBD for pain and inflammation, as it is capable of relieving such problems effectively. CBD is considered safer than NSAIDs, as it does not result in severe side effects, unlike the over-the-counter drugs that are commonly available. Hence, this compound can be suitable for long-term use, as it is free of side effects.

Also, you might develop a tolerance for NSAIDs which can persuade you to increase the dosage. But this problem can be avoided with the use of CBD, as this compound is not found to result intolerance.

CBD is shown to be effective for controlling different types of pain including muscle pain, nerve pain, and joint pain. It is even capable of controlling chronic pain caused by severe health conditions like cancer and arthritis.

Additionally, CBD exhibits natural anti-inflammatory properties which can help to alleviate various health problems caused by inflammation. Hence, CBD can offer all the benefits provided by NSAIDs and so, a lot of people are now switching to CBD. You can also use CBD for inflammation and pain without worrying about severe side effects.

CBD can result in some minor side effects too when taken in large amounts. It can lead to drowsiness, diarrhea, fatigue, reduced appetite, etc at high doses. You should be aware of this when using this compound.