In 2004, Adam Richman began his TV career as an actor in Joan of Arcadia and All My Children. Years later, he became the host of the show for which he is best known, Man v. Food on the Travel Channel. Keep scrolling to find out more details about the TV personality, including whether he is married and has any kids.

Is Adam Richman Married?

Adam established a huge career for himself, tackling food challenges at a number of restaurants all over the world on Man v. Food. The New York native’s run on the hit series ended in 2012 but it was only the beginning of his television takeover with food-related shows. He went on to host Adam Richman’s Best Sandwich in America and Food Fighters.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In 2015, he began hosting Man Finds Food, a Travel Channel series that was later renamed Secret Eats With Adam Richman. In addition to leading a number of enticing food and travel programs, Adam makes frequent appearances on talk shows to share recipes and dish on his favorite restaurants around the world. He embarked on another business venture in September 2022, announcing his “The Meals That Made Me” podcast.

Adam has a very busy schedule as a TV host, author, podcaster and producer. As for his love life, the Iron Chef America judge has remained pretty private about whether or not he is in a relationship. His Instagram is full of mostly work-related posts with a few glimpses here and there of his family, whom he is incredibly close to. In December 2021, he shared the sweetest birthday tribute for his mom.

“Happy Birthday to my hero, confidante, best friend, inspiration, favorite cook, source of perpetual wisdom, kindness & solace & all-around great human — MY MOM!” he captioned a photo with her. “Grateful for every day I have you in my life. May this year be your best yet!”

Adam is not currently married and does not have any children. He appears to be single.

What Is Adam Richman’s Net Worth?

The Modern Marvels host has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Per the outlet, he makes around $35,000 per each episode of his shows. One of Adam’s most recent series, Adam Eats the ‘80s, premiered in February 2022 on the History Channel. Other recent credits on IMDb include appearances on The Food That Built America from 2019 to 2022. In February 2023, he appeared on Today and looked like he had a blast during a segment cooking chicken wings with Al Roker.