If you are looking to try delta-8, you have come to the right place. The rise of the cannabinois market is here to stay, with an abundance of products and brands available just about everywhere you look. Here at Real Tested CBD, we conduct independent lab tests so you can take the guesswork out of finding a high quality online.

As the cannabinoid markets continue to grow, so do the number of cannabinoids we see available. Delta-8 THC is one of the newest cannabinoids gaining popularity. Delta-8 is an isomer of traditional THC (delta-9 THC), meaning they have a slightly different chemical makeup and impact on users. Some consumers of delta-8 have reported decreased psychoactive effects than with delta-9. Delta-8 is also allegedly thought to have potential for therapeutic properties like stress relief, appetite stimulation and sleep aid. It is important to distinguish delta-8 from CBD, as the two cannabinoids can impact users very differently. If you are a fan of traditional THC, delta-8 could be for you. If not, then delta-8 may not be the best choice either. Click here to learn more about the effects of delta-8 THC versus CBD here for the differences between delta-8 and delta-9 THC.

We test for purity, potency and quality so you can make sure you are getting exactly what you need out of your cannabinoid purchase. From oils to gummies and smokables, we provide you with an accurate review of label claims pesticide and residual solvent tests results. Today we bring you a few new delta-8 THC products from ‘3Chi CBD:’

“3Chi was founded by a biochemist with 15 years of product formulation experience after he witnessed the healing powers of hemp firsthand. Since then, 3Chi has focused on cannabinoid research and bringing minor cannabinoids to market in an effort to create the most effective products on the market.” – 3Chi

‘3Chi’ CBD – Real Tested CBD Review

3Chi Delta-8 THC Oil – 1200mg

First we have 3Chi’s Delta-8 THC Oil in 1200mg. This oil gets a recommended review from our experts and ranks in our top three of the Best Delta-8 THC Product category. With passes on all solvent and pesticide tests, this is a safe delta-8 oil to turn to. This oil also tested spot on the label claim with 1246mg of Delta-8 THC. If you are new to THC, be aware this oil also contains 150mg of delta-9 THC. Containing most of the rare cannabinoids we like to see from a full-spectrum product, this oil received a high score of 88 out of 100 on our expert scale. If you are looking for a reliable delta-8 THC product, this could be a great choice for you.

‘3Chi’ CBD – Delta-8 THC Gummies

Next, we have 3Chi’s Delta-8 THC Gummies in a watermelon flavor. These gummies tested accurately to the label claim for delta 8, containing 367mg. The delta-9 THC content in these gummies is fairly low at just 33mg, so these are a pretty safe bet for delta-8 users. These watermelon gummies also passed all residual solvent and pesticide tests with flying colors. Our experts give this edible a recommended review and they take the top spot in our Best D8 Gummies category. (For now!). Another plus, these gummies also offer a good value to customers, costing around $0.04 per milligram of delta-8. If you are looking for a safe delta-8 gummy to try, these could be a good choice for you.

‘3Chi’ CBD – Real Tested CBD Takeaways

When it comes to finding delta-8 products these days, the options are growing. Finding a reliable and legit source of CBD, or Delta-8 THC, can be made easy when you turn to Real Tested CBD. When it comes to ‘3Chi’ CBD and their new delta-8 THC line, we recommend their products. Based on our lab test results and all passes on residual testing, this is a safe and dependable product to choose. We look forward to testing and reviewing more ‘3Chi’ CBD products!

