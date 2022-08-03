It’s no secret that Ireland Baldwin comes from one of the most famous families in Hollywood! As the daughter of actor Alec Baldwin and model Kim Basinger, Ireland has spent the majority of her life in the spotlight. When the Los Angeles native isn’t acting and modeling herself, she’s all about having fun in the sun — and we’ve got the bikini photos to prove it.

Of course, growing up with A-list parents can come with a certain set of challenges, namely having your appearance put under a microscope. As a result, Ireland has become a big advocate for body positivity. In April 2022, the Good Times co-owner posted a lengthy message via Instagram about “body image, media, and mental health” in response to something singer Camila Cabello also posted on Instagram.

“I am a bad bitch and I’m done taking s–t from people on the internet now. I know of course the heat will never cease to exist. I know the more I put myself out there the more people find reasons to pick me apart but that’s OK!!” she began. “Of course, I am nowhere near as famous as Camilla, but I relate to every word of her post. I have been called some version of fat, ugly, worthless and irrelevant by grown adults on the Internet since I was a kid.”

Ireland, who has previously opened up about her struggle with anorexia and bulimia, went on to assure fans that she’s learned to appreciate the skin she’s in.

“I love my body,” she wrote. “I love the way it moves. I love how I feel in it. Sure, I have my insecurities. I know a lot of you assume I am filled with lip filler, breast implants and Botox but even though there’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of those things, I am not, but hell! All you had to do was ask!”

In the past, Ireland has made it clear that she’s not about posting edited photos of herself on social media. “Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human,” she captioned a September 2021 Instagram post.

