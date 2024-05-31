Ioan Gruffudd has been through hell with his messy divorce from Alice Evans. Friends reveal that experience has left a traumatic impact on him as he gets ready to take the plunge and give marriage another try with new love Bianca Wallace.

“It’s crazy what Ioan has been through with his divorce and even as he tries to start over and rebuild his personal life, the youthful energy has been drained out of him from the ordeal he’s been through and that famous twinkle in his eye,” a source exclusively tells Closer. “The youthful look and vibe that made him a star in his classic series of Horatio Hornblower shows has been totally extinguished.”

The insider continues, “Guys get PTSD from bad divorces all the time, but this whole mess made Ioan feel like he aged 10 years in 18 months. He hasn’t really even come up for air much as he tries to start over with Bianca and he’s still going to face a pretty steep battle if he wants to come back to Hollywood and keep making movies.”

The Fantastic Four actor, 50, filed for divorce from his first wife in March 2021 after 14 years of marriage.

“As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

In a since-deleted social media post, Alice, 55, accused her ex of cheating on her during their marriage. Despite the drama with his ex-wife, Ioan confirmed his relationship with the Expired actress, 31, in October 2021.

“Thank you for making me smile again,” he captioned a photo hard launching their relationship. His divorce from Alice was finalized “in status only” in July 2023, according to Us Weekly, as the former couple had yet to reach a settlement.

Less than one year later, in January 2024, he proposed to Bianca, sharing the happy news via . “The most precious thing happened…” Bianca captioned a loved-up selfie flashing her engagement ring.

“Whether or not he cheated or profoundly contributed to the end of his marriage, you really feel for the poor guy and he might just be better off finding a modest, easy TV job where he can relax and get out of the rat race for a few years, because the last couple of years have been truly punishing!” the source adds.