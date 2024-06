So Many Stars Were Vying for the Role of Vivian Ward

The role of Vivian Ward went to Julia, but so many top stars were vying for the gig.

“Everybody in town went for that role. At that time — as I’ve said on other shows — it’s true, it was a very different [film],” actress Diane Lane explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It kind of got Disney-fied and it turned out to be a feel good movie. Originally, this crazy [woman] was kicked out of a rolling limo in the end because she was delusional that she thought this guy was in love with her. She was only hired for the weekend. And we had such compassion for her.”