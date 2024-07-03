The View cohost Whoopi Goldberg’s New Jersey home is full of gorgeous decor! The EGOT winner opened up about purchasing the pad in 2009 and has loved living there ever since.

Whoopi Goldberg Shared Details About Her New Jersey Home

Whoopi paid $2.8 million for her current Georgian Colonial-style residence in West Orange’s gated Llewellyn Park neighborhood, per multiple outlets. The home was originally built in the 1920s and has eight bedrooms within its 9,486 square feet and 23 rooms in total, per Heavy.

The property features a master bathroom with floor-to-ceiling tiles, a marvelous book collection and a section of the house dedicated to all of the awards she has won.

She previously owned a NYC apartment and a house in Los Angeles, among her other property conquests over the years. The Sister Act star explained why she decided to move to New Jersey.

“That is what brought me to Jersey, because I lived in the city and had no way of sitting outside,” Whoopi told NJ Advance Media. “Because every time I go sit outside, 50 people would come and hang out. I like people, but I just wanted a place where I could go outside and sit and so I started looking. And my work partner said, ‘How about New Jersey?’ I said, ‘I don’t know anything about it.’ He said, ‘When you’re ready, let’s go explore.’”

Courtesy of Whoopi Goldberg/Instagram

The backyard and patio area of her home are equally as stunning as its interior. She’s got everything from a pool and gym to tons of places to sit outside and enjoy the fresh air. Thankfully, her estate is only just a short trip away from The View’s studio in Manhattan.

“I’m also a huge fan of Atlantic City,” she said. “I love it. And so it’s great to be in New Jersey.”

She Has a Lot of Artwork in Her Home

Whoopi kept the rustic feel in her home with mahogany furniture and adorned the walls with priceless artwork inspired by Elizabeth Taylor. “A lot of what you see here is because of Elizabeth Taylor,” she told New York Magazine in an April 2012 spread.

“I am sort of eclectic,” Whoopi, who shares daughter Alex Martin with ex-husband Alvin Martin, added. “The periods kind of clash all over the house, which is great for me — it feels like you can hang out. It’s formal, and yet it doesn’t give a s–t.”

Her home is the perfect place to host gatherings with her celebrity friends and family members.

“I do these wild, wonderful dinner parties in my dining room with about eight or nine people, just because I am not big on going out,” she said.

Ultimately, her favorite place to be is in her cozy home surrounded by her loved ones, which includes grandchildren Amara Skye Dean, Jerzey Kennedy Dean and Mason Dean.

“I will say that I have become the laziest woman on Earth, because I am in my house and I am very happy,” the Ghost actress said.