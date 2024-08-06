For the past 35 years, Teresa Reveles not only worked for Richard Simmons — overseeing the upkeep of his Hollywood Hills home and fixing his meals — she was also the fitness guru’s constant companion, travel partner and dear friend. That’s why she wants “to celebrate Richard,” who died on July 13 at age 76. “Richard took me in, all those years ago. And he became like my father,” she told People. “He loved me before I loved him.”

Teresa, who lived with the Sweatin’ to the Oldies icon, said that in the last days of his life Richard was busy doing the things he loved — responding to fans’ calls and emails and writing a Broadway musical based on his life. While Teresa, 73, misses Richard every day, she’s grateful “everything happened the way he wanted. He wanted to die first, he went first. And you know what? I’m very happy because Richard was really very happy. He died very happy.”