He’s been out of the public eye since 2014, but now Richard Simmons says he’s ready to make a comeback — on Broadway! “I just got off the phone with a friend of mine who is an attorney and manages famous artists in music,” the fitness guru, 75, posted on Facebook. “She wants to do an interactive Broadway show about my life.” And what a life it’s been!

After being bullied about his weight growing up, Richard developed an interest in fitness and opened his first gym in ​L.A. in 1974. His flamboyant outfits, upbeat personality and Sweatin’ to the Oldies videos made him a star. While he’s stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, Richard admits he’s thrilled about the prospect of an interactive show where audience members can work out to some of the musical numbers. “I have so many ideas, and I’m writing them all down,” he says. “Broadway is in my blood!”