Priscilla Presley is accusing her former business associates of financial elder abuse. On July 18, the actress’ lawyers filed a complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging the people behind Priscilla Presley Partners, LLC, “fraudulently” coerced her into “giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts and control over her bank accounts” over two years.

Elvis’ ex, 79, also claims she was defrauded of over $1 million and that her former associates conspired to “prey on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and duping her into believing they would take care of her (personally and financially), while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had,” per the lawsuit. Priscilla is seeking $1 million in damages. Brigitte Kruse, one of the former partners named in the suit, issued a statement through her lawyers: “The suit filed is a retaliatory lawsuit due to the one filed by Priscilla’s business partners last year. We are confident that the facts will speak for themselves and justice will prevail.”