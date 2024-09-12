They’ve been friends for more than 30 years, but showbiz veterans Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone have never worked together — until now. The actresses are costarring in Broadway’s The Roommate, a one-act comedy about two wildly different women who end up living in the same home.

“This play is very funny and odd,” says Mia, 79. “It’s about secrets, and there are a lot of surprises in it.” Patti, a three-time Tony winner, jumped at the chance to share the stage with her pal. “I thought it would be so exciting to work with Mia, whom I adore,” says the star, 75. “Just to listen to Mia talk about anything is such an event that I would rather do that than rehearse.”

But like their characters, Mia and Patti also have their differences. “I’m pepper, she’s sugar,” says Patti. “That’s not wrong,” admits Mia. “[But] I see that below the pepper … is a human soul that is immense and that I am drawn to. I really value Patti as a friend.”