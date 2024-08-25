Inside Matt Damon’s Push to Pay Tribute to Robin Williams With Statue

Matt Damon gave a boost to a stalled grassroots movement to erect a bronze statue of his late Good Will Hunting costar Robin Williams near the Boston park bench immortalized in the 1997 film!

Matt, 53, unwittingly ignited a fuse under Beantown officials on the tenth anniversary of Robin’s tragic 2014 suicide!

Speaking of the proposed monument, the Massachusetts native gushed, “It would be like the most beautiful installation and a tribute to that guy. I think he would’ve loved that. I hope it comes to pass.”

Matt, who cowrote the Oscar-winning screenplay with castmate and childhood pal Ben Affleck, added, “It would be pretty cool.”

His remarks triggered an avalanche of online activity to resuscitate the dormant project!

The bench in question in the city’s Public Garden — the site of Robin’s memorable monologue in which he told Matt, “Your move, Chief” — has already become a makeshift memorial to the Mork & Mindy star, who took his life at age 63 as his mind was ravaged by Lewy body dementia.

Local Garry McLinn tells Closer he casually pitched the idea a decade ago, then “it kind of took off and somebody started a petition, but it didn’t go anywhere.”

McLinn, 37, admits, “I love that Matt Damon is talking about it — and if it happens, I would be the first in line to go visit.”

Karin Goodfellow, the city’s director of public art, says no application for a proposed statue is on the table — despite the online chatter.

What’s more, there is also a current moratorium on any new installations at the garden and the adjacent Boston Common — unless a project is approved by at least four commissions!

Goodfellow tells In Touch records show “there was concern about the finite space in the park, the number of memorials already in existence and maintaining the park as open space for the people.”

Bureaucratic red tape aside, fans feel a statue overlooking the peaceful pond would be a touching way to honor troubled Robin.

The beloved funnyman battled alcohol and drug addiction during his tumultuous life — but the accomplished performer still won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for portraying Matt’s thoughtful therapist.

“Robin Williams transcends pop culture,” an online commentator insists. “His greatest performance was on that bench. He means a whole lot, to a whole lot. Give him a f–king bench!”