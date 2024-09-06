TV judge Greg Mathis received a shocking and painful verdict after his wife, Linda Reese, shed a lot of weight — then dropped him!

Sources tell Closer that the judge, 64, was caught off guard by the divorce filing after 39 years of marriage because he had been supportive in Linda’s battle of the bulge, even crowing recently about how great she looked after losing 25 pounds.

Apparently, friends and family saw the split coming long before the jurist.

“Underneath the surface cracks were forming, and Linda had been planning her exit for quite some time,” shares an insider.

Sources say Linda, 61, was unhappy playing second fiddle to the famed magistrate and is seeking a more complete life out of his shadow.

“Someone like Linda may appear to have everything a person could long for,” notes licensed clinical marriage and family therapist Dr. Polly Vaughn, who has not counseled the couple. “But there comes a point when they suddenly realize they no longer want to be trapped by fame and wealth and just want to be their own best self.”

The now fractured couple share four adult children and would have celebrated their 40th anniversary next summer.

“Linda couldn’t face another decade being a background player,” spills our source.