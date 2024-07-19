From his breakthrough role as a philosophical disc jockey on TV’s Northern Exposure to starring in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding film franchise, John Corbett has had a long and successful career. Yet the actor, 63, recently admitted he “picked the wrong thing to do with my life,” on the “Fly on the Wall With Dana Carvey and David Spade” podcast.

“I’ve made a lot of money. I live in a beautiful home. People come to me at every restaurant I go in,” he said. “But as far as a fulfilling creative work life, I didn’t write one line. I didn’t write one joke to make people laugh. So it’s been unfulfilling on that level.” But that doesn’t mean John, who will return as Carrie’s love interest in Season 3 of And Just Like That… is quitting acting. “If something seems really, really fun, I’ll say yes.”