Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck further fueled rumors of marital woes when they put their Beverly Hills marital home on the market in July 2024.

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Former Home

Jennifer and Ben got married in July 2022 after rekindling their romance the year prior. They purchased the home together for $60 million in late May 2023 after two years of searching for the perfect property.

The house is located on a five-acre lot, with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms in its 38,000-square-foot parameters. In addition to plethora of bathrooms, the home also boasts an indoor sports complex, a gym, pickleball courts and a boxing ring.

And if that’s not enough, the “On the Floor” singer and the Argo actor had access to a private lounge and bar, 12-car garage and a pool. One year prior to their home purchase, a source told Us Weekly that the pair had “A-list requirements” for their residence.

“J. Lo likes big houses and wants enough space for visiting family,” the source said. “It also needs to be gated and private.”

@CelebCandidly / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Put Their Home on the Market

In May 2024, In Touch reported that Ben moved out of the marital home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source told the outlet. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame! They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Upon officially listing their home in July 2024, Ben and Jen were seen spending time apart on opposite coasts.

“Recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last four months,” the MLS listing said, describing the estate as a “newly rebuilt and expanded masterpiece.”

The Hustlers actress also did not publicly acknowledge her second wedding anniversary with the Batman actor on social media. She celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons that month without him.

Instead, she posted a lengthy Instagram caption thanking her fans for all of their birthday wishes.

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world,” she wrote in her caption. “I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.”

“I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift,” Jennifer, who shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, said. “Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love.”

Ben Affleck Purchased a New Home

In late July 2024, TMZ reported that Ben purchased a new home in Los Angeles for $20 million without Jennifer. Per the listing on Redfin, the 6,247-square-foot house boasts ​​”lush landscaped gardens and grounds that whisk you away to the pages of a storybook.”

It has an open floor plan with four bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen and “serene primary suite featuring a fireplace, steel windows and doors that open out to the gardens.”

While he and Jen’s marital woes continue, a source told Closer that he hopes that all of their kids feel welcome in his new home.

“They’ve vowed to stay supportive, which is why you see Jennifer and Violet still spending time together,” the insider said in July 2024. “Ben says his home has an open-door policy for Emme and Max, and I’m sure Jennifer will do the same when she finds her new home.”

“The biggest casualty of their breakup are the kids, of course,” the source added. “Ben’s children love Jennifer, and her kids adore Ben. The new home is bittersweet because the kids see it as an end of their blended family. All the kids have bonded.”