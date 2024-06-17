Jenna Bush Hager is always making memories with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal, in their home. The former first daughter’s property portfolio is quite fascinating.

Inside Jenna Bush Hager’s Real Estate Portfolio

Jenna grew up in Texas as the daughter of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. She was a student at the University of Texas at Austin when her father took office in 2001.

“Well, we didn’t live in the White House. So people will always be like — ‘What was it like there?’ [But] I was in college, so I lived in Austin,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2020.

Once the opportunity to host Today came knocking, she became a resident of the Big Apple.

The Sisters First author previously lived in a condo in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. The four-bedroom pad was accessed by a private elevator, with a gorgeous living room full of books and windows that looked out onto the beautiful cityscape.

Jenna put the condo on the market in May 2022 for $5.375 million, per a listing on Sotheby’s International Realty. The mom of three opened up about the emotional experience of moving out of the home in which she raised her kids.

“We moved two years ago, and it was really hard for me,” she said with tears welling in her eyes during a Today episode in June 2024. “It was very hard, I didn’t expect it to be so hard, but there was one night we sat on our couch in the empty apartment – all of us, the family.”

“We sat there, and it was just this moment … my kids are so used to me showing emotions – I wonder what it’s going to do to them – but I was just weeping because I thought the same thing, we brought our babies home to this place,” Jenna explained. “Henry and I had weathered beautiful things and hard things.”

Instagram/JennaBushHager

Jenna and Henry also own a home on Long Island, which they purchased after renting summer homes in the area each year.

“There was something about it that reminded me of Texas, of being outside. Even this close to the city, there was a remoteness to it,” she told Veranda in October 2019 of the cottage. “Then there were the birdhouses, which were everywhere. “I come from a long line of birders. My parents bird for fun, and my grandmother Jenna was a naturalist. She would teach my sister, Barbara, and me about birds, rocks, every constellation in the sky.”

Where Does Jenna Bush Hager Live Now?

Jenna and her family now live in a stunning Connecticut home just outside the city, which she has shown off in a couple of rare Instagram photos in recent years. In December 2022, the NBC personality shared her Christmas card, snapped at her family’s “new stomping ground.”

Courtesy of Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

The property boasts six bedrooms, a grand living room with a fireplace and French doors, six bathrooms and an in-ground pool. The home was built in the ‘20s but now has a lot of modern design elements that were added to it.