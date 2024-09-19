The Truth About His Height

The Munster family patriarch looked incredibly tall in costume while starring in the sitcom as Frankenstein’s monster from 1964 to 1966. So how tall was he when the boots came off?

“Everyone looked up to Herman Munster — he was 7 feet tall!” Butch Patrick, who played son Eddie on The Munsters, revealed. Fred was 6’5″ without his Frankenstein boots.