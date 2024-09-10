She was known as “The Body” in her supermodel days. And when Elle Macpherson was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago, the 60-year-old decided she knew what was best for hers. Ignoring the advice of 32 doctors and experts, the mom of two said in a recent interview she opted for a “holistic approach,” forgoing surgery and chemotherapy for treatment by a doctor of naturopathy, holistic dentist, osteopath, chiropractor and two therapists as well as meditation and prayer.

“In traditional terms, they’d say I’m in clinical remission, but I would say I’m in utter wellness,” Elle, a vaccine skeptic, said of her current status, adding, “It’s not only what your blood tests say, it’s how and why you are living your life on all levels.”

The WellCo founder was careful to say her choice was her own, but breast cancer advocacy organizations were quick to point out the dangers of her plan of action. Reps for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, for instance, congratulated the model on her good health but advised that mainstream treatments “make sure all the cancer is gone and lower the risk that breast cancer will return.”