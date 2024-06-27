Inside Dwayne Johnson and Jon Hamm's Budding Bromance

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jon Hamm have quietly struck up a growing friendship away from the Hollywood cameras, according to a source, who says they’re a great influence on each other and keen to collaborate, too.

“Jon and Dwayne have met on the party circuit over the years, but Dwayne was very impressed with how well Jon worked in Top Gun Maverick, he was perfect support for Tom Cruise in that movie,” an insider exclusively reveals to Closer.

“It got the wheels turning and there’s already a lot of common ground between Dwayne and John, including the fact that they both grew up wanting to be athletes,” the source adds. “And John has that football coach kind of energy that people just rally around and root for. Dwayne needs more guys like that in his corner, and he knows he and Jon would work well together on screen.”

Jon’s recent acting appearances have included voice-over work in Grimsburg and The Great North. Last year, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for his role of Roy Tillman in Fargo.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Dwayne, on the other hand, made his WWE return this year, much to the delight of his longtime fans.

“I love it,” he said of coming back to the wrestling world in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February. “I love what I do, I love this world of wrestling, I love pro wrestling, I was born into pro wrestling, I will always be a pro wrestler at heart and in attitude too.”

The action star comes from a long line of wrestlers, with his father, Rocky Johnson, and grandfather Peter Maivia both making names for themselves in the business.

“I’m so grateful for the work that [my dad] put in and the ground that he laid, [with] my grandfather and all the other wrestlers,” he said. “But also, I’m so grateful to come back in this capacity that I could come back and give to this business and give to the men and women in that locker room, and try and do my little part to do this with everything and create greater opportunities for all of them.”

Dwayne also recently announced that he will be reprising his role as Maui in Disney’s upcoming live action Moana remake.

“It’s very exciting. I can’t wait for fans to see the film, the technology, the effects, cutting edge,” he told Entertainment Tonight in February. “We all really went for it. We thought if we’re gonna make a sequel to something so beloved, let’s really go for it.”

Amid his budding friendship with Jon, who knows what will be next on Dwayne’s growing list of acting accolades.

“It also helps that they have a number of close mutual friends, including Emily Blunt, who is becoming well known for networking her famous friends into their own projects together,” the insider notes. “Gal Gadot is somebody who also thinks the world of both Dwayne and Jon and would love to see them team up sooner rather than later.”