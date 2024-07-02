Inside Carol Burnett and Dick Van Dyke’s Emotional ‘Goodbye'

Entertainment legends Carol Burnett and Dick Van Dyke bid each other an emotional farewell after their recent reunion at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame — because the frail nonagenarians knew it might be their final goodbye, a source exclusively tells Closer.

The longtime pals — and comedic collaborators on The Carol Burnett Show — shared a tender embrace when Dick, 98, came to witness the 91-year-old funny lady leaving her palm prints in cement outside L.A.’s Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

“Both of them got a little misty when it was time to say goodbye,” the source admits. “It was the first time that they had seen each other in a long time, and I heard she gripped his arm, looked at him a long while and told him to take care of himself. You could tell she meant it. It was written all over her face and in the tone of her voice.”

The source also says that the Mary Poppins star is pushing his limits by continuing to rigorously work out — and suffered a bloodied nose after his solo car crash last year!

In June, Dick became the oldest Daytime Emmy winner ever by scoring a trophy for his guest appearance on Days of Our Lives. But the insider says “fit as a fiddle” Carol still helped her buddy stay standing by entwining her arm with his!

The source adds, “It’s a terrible thing to think of not having either of these treasures at some point, but that’s just the reality of their ages.”

Dick and Carol couldn’t wipe the smile off their faces as they celebrated her career milestone on Hollywood Boulevard. The lady of the hour donned black flowy pants and a long beige cardigan that fell over her black turtleneck. Dick, who sat alongside wife Arlene Silver, wore gray trousers, a thin-striped white button-up and a green blazer.

During the ceremony, Dick made his way to the center as he and Carol posed for photos alongside legendary costume designer Bob Mackie.

Getty

“When I was a little girl, I can’t begin to count the times that my grandmother and I would walk up here to the Grauman’s Chinese — that’s what it was called then — and look at all the footprints and handprints of all these great movie stars,” Carol said during her speech via The Associated Press. “Betty Grable was one of my favorites and I remember bending down and putting my hands on her handprints, never dreaming that someday I’d be putting my hands here,” she said, joking, “80 years later.”

Dick also earned a high honor late in his career this year when he won his first Daytime Emmy.

At 98 years old, he took home the award for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series for his role as Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock’s Days of Our Lives.

In March 2023, Dick reflected on his career and opened up about having a pivotal role in cinema.

“I didn’t know I was going to be an entertainer. I thought I was going to starve,” he exclusively told Closer at the time.

“I’m getting a lot of letters from kids who have just discovered those old movies,” he says. “I know that I’ll be remembered more for Bert than anything. I’m happy about it.”