By now, we know that every choice we make on a daily basis — what to eat, how much to move, when to go to sleep — influences everything from our weight to our mood to our immune system. But it’s the how that remained unclear until we came across the new book How Not to Get Sick. “I was searching through the breadth of biomedical literature to find [connections] between chronic disorders and insulin resistance. What I found,” says coauthor and metabolic scientist Benjamin Bikman, “[was] insulin resistance was an essential part of almost every chronic health disorder.” The fix: enjoying tasty recipes like these, which won’t spike your insulin levels. Enjoy one tonight!

Sizzling Crab Cakes

Serves 6

2 tbsp. mayo

1 large egg

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. Old Bay seasoning

1 tsp. lemon juice

2 tbsp. finely diced celery

1 tbsp. minced fresh parsley

1⁄4 tsp.salt

1⁄4 cup almond flour

8 oz. lump crabmeat, picked over

1 tbsp. avocado oil

1. In a bowl, com- bine all ingredients except crab and oil. Mix well. Carefully stir in crabmeat. Form mixture into 6 patties. Place on a parchment paper–lined plate, cover with plastic wrap; chill 1 hr.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add crab cakes and cook 4 min. per side, until golden. Serve with adobo sauce*.

*For sauce: In a blender, blend 1 ⁄4 cup mayo, 1 ⁄2 cup sour cream, 1 ⁄4 cup chipo- tles in adobo, 1 tbsp. lime juice, 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp. granular Swerve sweetener and 1 ⁄4 tsp. salt.

PER SERVING: 234 cal, 30g protein, 23g carbs, 2g fiber, 19g sugar, 10g fat

Coconut Curry Soup With Tofu

Serves 6

Diana Keuilian

1 tbsp. coconut oil

2 tbsp. grated fresh ginger

1 tbsp. minced lemongrass or lemongrass paste

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

3 tbsp. red curry paste

4 cups bone broth

2 tbsp. coconut aminos or fish sauce

1 tbsp. granular Swerve (optional)

1 cup heavy cream

1 (14 oz.) pkg. firm tofu, drained and cubed

2 tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground white pepper

Chopped fresh cilantro and minced red chili, for garnish

1. Heat oil in a soup pot over medium-high. Add next 5 ingredients; cook 3 min. Stir in broth, coconut aminos and Swerve; simmer 15 min.

2. Stir in cream and tofu; simmer 8 min. Stir in lime juice, salt and white pepper. Serve warm, garnished with cilantro and minced red chili, if desired.

PER SERVING: 316 cal, 23g protein, 14g carbs, 3g fiber, 4g sugar, 21g fat

Cinnamon Spiced Chicken Curry

Serves 6

Diana Keuilian

2 tbsp. coconut oil

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 red onion, sliced

1 tbsp. minced fresh ginger

2 tbsp. curry

powder

1 tbsp. paprika

1⁄2 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 cups thinly sliced dinosaur kale

3 vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped

1 tsp. brown Swerve

1 cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

2 to 3 lbs. bone-in

chicken thighs,

skin removed

2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1 (13.5 oz.) can full-fat coconut milk

1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add garlic; cook 2 min. Add next 5 ingredients; cook 2 min. Stir in next 5 ingredients and 1 ⁄2 tsp. salt; cook 10 min. 2. Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Add to pot with vinegar and coconut milk. Cover and simmer 20 min. Remove the bay leaves and cinnamon stick. Garnish with cilantro, if desired, and serve.

PER SERVING: 290 cal, 22g protein, 11g carbs, 3g fiber, 3g sugar, 19g fat