Earlier this summer, the cast of the original Broadway production of Grease got together in New York to celebrate the beloved musical’s 50th anniversary.

“The original Greasers are a very tight group,” says singer-actress Ilene Graff, who played Sandy for two and a half years. “During those years, we were young performers playing high school kids. For many of us, our Grease friends sort of threw our real high school and college friends out the window. We formed very strong bonds.”

People who weren’t lucky enough to see Ilene on Broadway most likely know her from television. From 1985 to 1990, she played Marsha, George’s lawyer wife on Mr. Belvedere.

“That role was a perfect fit for me, personality wise,” Ilene, 73, tells Closer. “I was also a young mom. And I got to know my TV kids so well that it gave me a little insight into what was to come with my own family.”

Did you always know that you were going into the entertainment field?

Yes. My dad was a singer. He was in a group and also did tons of jingles and backup singing on records. I started singing professionally for my dad on jingles when I was maybe 12. The only thing that was different about me is that I wanted to go into theater and do musicals.

So your family were supportive?

Oh, sure. It was like just going into the family business. I was a rebel because I wanted to talk and not just sing. But my parents were theater lovers.

What was your first big break?

I got my first Broadway show right out of college. My dad got me an audition for Promises, Promises because he was friends with the music director. Once I got that show and did the national tour, it gave me credibility.

You’ve worked in television pretty steadily since the 1970s. That’s very rare!

Thank you. I just think when I moved from New York to L.A. in the late 1970s, I fit the mold of what they were looking for. My timing was right. I was cute and funny. And then I got older and they were looking for young moms. It was just dumb luck and timing. I have friends that are so talented but nobody has any idea who they are because of luck. Their timing was off.

Of course, a lot of people remember you from Mr. Belvedere. What are your favorite memories of filming the show?

I always go back to the episodes where they put us in stupid costumes. The script would read “Marsha is dressed like a mushroom.” Those were the episodes that were so much everybody would get in the spirit.

You did a few episodes of Mork & Mindy. What was that set like?

There was a two-parter that I was on with Jonathan Winters. The table read was like being in the Comedy Store. Robin Williams and Jonathan couldn’t stop [improvising], and one line would be funnier than the next. It was just remarkable.

I can imagine.

Robin was also really, really nice. And a good acting partner. He was Juilliard trained, so when the director said action, his eyes, mind and brain were with you. He was so creative. He never did anything the same way twice.

You also worked with another comedy legend, Rodney Dangerfield, on the film Ladybugs. What was he like?

Rodney was an original. In his heart, he was a writer. We would be doing a scene, and they wouldn’t be happy with the joke. So they would say, “Rodney, we need a better joke here.” Within seconds, he’d have 10 or 15 new jokes. I was just in awe.

Your daughter, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, followed in your footsteps to Broadway. You must be proud!

No matter how many times I whispered into her little baby ear, “Be a doctor, be a doctor,” it didn’t work. She was born dancing. She just knew how to do it. It has always been her happy place.

You’ve been married for over 40 years. What’s your secret?

We’re celebrating our 45th anniversary in August. I think the beginning of it started with a friendship. Music was always very much a part of our relationship and a respect and admiration for each other’s talents. Plus we just like hanging out together.

You’re very involved with charity work.

Yes, my mom was an activist. I think you have to find something that you believe in and be a part of it. I just found out about Doors for Change this past year. It’s an organization in San Diego that takes care of homeless youth, many of whom are LGBT+ kids. A lot of them get thrown out of the house because they’re gay and they have nowhere to go. Doors for Change gives them somewhere to go. I think they’re doing a phenomenal job. And they’re not just in San Diego. They’ve got outreach in other places, too.

You also work with the Actors Fund.

We just changed our name to the Entertainment Community Fund. We think we’re going to be able to reach even more people who work in arts and entertainment, because they won’t think that it’s just for actors anymore. It’s a great organization. Through the pandemic, we gave more than $26 million in direct financial aid. A lot of people lost their health insurance, and what we did in steering people toward new health insurance was amazing. I am an officer of the Western Council of the Fund. We’re just doing great things.

What do you like most about being the age you are now?

I like that I don’t feel like I have to be as beautiful and perfect as I used to feel I had to be. I can relax a little bit. This is who I am. I also know that I have things to share — I don’t know if I’d call it wisdom — but I feel like I can be helpful to others at this point in my life.