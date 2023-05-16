Dedicated coparents! Idina Menzel and her ex-husband, Taye Diggs, welcomed one child together during their marriage, son Walker Nathaniel Diggs. Though they are no longer together, the former couple have maintained a friendship as they continue to raise their son while navigating their busy Hollywood careers. Scroll below to learn more about their child.

When Did Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs Split?

Idina and Taye met in 1995 when they were both starring in the Broadway production of Rent. In 2003, the pair got married in Montego Bay, Jamaica. They later costarred in the film adaptation of the musical in 2005.

The Tony Award winner and the All American actor were so excited to welcome their son in September 2009 after dreaming about parenthood for more than a decade.

“He’s always wanted kids,” Idina said of Taye in an interview with Us Weekly ahead of Walker’s arrival. “He grew up with four younger brothers and sisters, so he’s very comfortable around children.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

In December 2013, the Hollywood duo announced their separation after a decade of marriage.

“Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs have jointly decided to separate at this time,” their rep said in a statement. “Their primary focus and concern is for their son. We ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Their divorce was finalized in December 2014. Idina married her second husband, Aaron Lohr, in September 2017. Taye has since moved on with his girlfriend, Apryl Jones, to whom he was first linked in 2021.

Who Is Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs’ Son, Walker?

Idina and Taye have been pretty private when it comes to sharing photos of their son on social media. Still, they’ve gushed over all of his milestones and revealed whether he is interested in the entertainment industry.

“He doesn’t feel the need to follow in our footsteps,” Taye told Us Weekly in July 2020. “He’s doing all this stuff that I didn’t get a chance to. He’s a really great athlete. He plays basketball every day and when he’s not playing basketball, he’s running around throwing a football. … He gets to watch us do what we do and we get to watch him do what we never could. So, that’s been very, very refreshing.”

When it came to her film Frozen, Idina admitted that Walker was not very interested in watching the animated Disney musical after its 2013 release.

“He’s seen it maybe twice. He hates it,” she told Us Weekly in November 2018. “It’s princessy and it’s mommy singing, so it means that she has to work and go sing the stupid song and it takes me away from him.”

In addition to taking an interest in sports, Walker has a massive shoe collection.

“I’ve been stealing his [shoes]. We’re now in the same size for sneakers, which is very exciting because he’s got a sneaker collection,” Idina told People in May 2022. “The other day I was too lazy to run up the stairs to get my own shoes, and I was running to pick him up at school, so I put on a pair of his Yeezys.”