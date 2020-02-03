Even at 8 years old, Ian Ziering‘s daughter, Mia, knows the real value of a dollar. In an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly, the actor opened up about a time he tried to trick his kid into eating her veggies.

“I once offered my daughter Mia a dollar to finish her broccoli,” Ian, 55, explained to Closer Weekly at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night event on February 1. “I said, ‘Come on, Mia. I’ll give you a dollar.’ She looked at me. I said, ‘Mia, a dollar to finish your broccoli, that’s a lot of money.’”

However, Mia was way too smart for him. “She said, ‘Dad, I’ll give you two dollars if you stop asking.’” LOL.

Ian shares Mia and his younger daughter, Penna, 6, with Erin Kristine Ludwig. Although they’ve been married for nine years, their marriage came to an end in October 2019 when Erin filed for divorce. On the paperwork, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor wrote via Instagram at the time. “With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids.”

“It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational,” he continued. “Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls.”

We have so much respect for Ian and his family — but especially Mia for getting one over on her daddy.