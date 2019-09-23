Even Hugh Jackman‘s daughter gets a little bit bothered by her dad’s fame! In a new interview, the dad of two revealed that he used to like to go to his 14-year-old daughter Ava’s dance classes to watch her perform but, after The Greatest Showman, it became a little bit of a problem for him.

“My daughter does dance and I go watch her,” Hugh explained to Closer‘s UK magazine in a recent interview, according to Daily Mail. “But after The Greatest Showman, I had 60 young girls in their tutus coming up to me and my daughter says, ‘You are not coming to dance again!'” Better luck next time, Hugh.

Shutterstock

Hugh shares Ava and his 19-year-old son, Oscar, with his wife of 23 years, actress Deborra-Lee Furness. Even though his family will always support him, the Logan actor jokingly admits that they’ve grown tired of hearing The Greatest Showman soundtrack all the time.

“It’s not my world. I’m not a recording artist, I’ve done a few cast albums, so my kids and even my wife are getting so sick of it,” he previously joked to NME in March. “They’re like, ‘It’s the 20th week at No. 1!’ I’m still excited about it.” We are too!

The Greatest Showman was such a success that a sequel is currently in the works. In fact, Michael Gracey — who also directed the Elton John biopic Rocketman — is currently working on one as we speak. “When a movie becomes as big a success as this, it’s only natural there is a demand for a sequel. So those discussions have started and we are working on one right now,” Michael revealed to The Sun in February.

Shutterstock

Not only that, but The Greatest Showman could be coming to Broadway even sooner. “When we were putting the film together, we workshopped it like we would a Broadway show. My theatrical bones know that that would work,” Hugh once said. “There are a lot of people working on what a live version would be.”

A Broadway version of The Greatest Showman and a sequel? Looks like fans have a lot to look forward to in the future!