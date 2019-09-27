Russ Elliot/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock

Gone, but never forgotten. Crystal Hefner (née Harris) shared a loving tribute on the anniversary of her late husband Hugh Hefner’s death, revealing how much she’s still mourning his passing to this day. The Playboy founder’s widow took to Instagram with her heartwarming message on Friday, September 27, while sharing a photo montage including some of her favorite memories with him.

“Missing you for two years today ❤️,” she captioned the throwback portraits. The 33-year-old was all smiles in the snaps, showing the couple packing on PDA at his iconic mansion, at red carpet events and at their beautiful wedding. Crystal and Hugh tied the knot on New Year’s Eve back in 2012, a little over four years after they met at his Halloween party.

The magazine mogul passed away at the age of 91 on September 27, 2017. Hugh died after going into cardiac arrest and suffering from respiratory failure, according to his death certificate. Another contributing factor to Hugh’s declining health was his prior struggle with E. coli and Septicemia.

While breaking her silence about his death, Crystal revealed that she was “heartbroken” and in “disbelief” that he was no longer with us.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

“I haven’t been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences,” she told PEOPLE in October 2017. “We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity.”

Crystal also praised his character as a husband and drive as a businessman while revealing how much he impacted her life. “He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world,” she said. “I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness.”

“I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him,” Crystal continued. “He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner.”

As fans may recall, Crystal was Hugh’s third wife. He previously tied the knot with Millie Williams, but they ultimately divorced in 1959, and he later exchanged his vows with Playboy model Kimberley Conrad. Their divorce was finalized in 2010.

“We really complement one another, we have a wonderful time together,” Hugh once said about Crystal. “I love her.”