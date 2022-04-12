America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel “thinks” he’s invited to Simon Cowell’s wedding to Lauren Silverman. “All I know is that they’re registered at Target,” he tells Closer exclusively. “That’s all I know. I don’t know location, I don’t know date, but I’ve been going through the registry and a lot of it is already gone.”

The comedian believes that Simon’s expertise in the entertainment industry makes him well-equipped to plan the big event himself. “He’s a producer,” Howie, 66, continues. “He’s going to produce everything. And he’s a reproducer. You’ve met his son.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Simon, 62, is a dad to one son, Eric Cowell, whom he shares with Lauren, 44. The pair got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2021 after going public with their relationship in 2013. And the happy couple aren’t the only ones soaking up the bliss of being newly engaged. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also recently got engaged and announced the news in April 2022.

“Yeah, I think it might be a double wedding. Let’s see,” Howie jokes.

Though many of Simon’s relationships came close to taking the next step, he has never walked down the aisle with any of his former flames. Howie, Simon’s longtime friend and America’s Got Talent costar, was surprised that the entertainment mogul decided to give up his bachelor status.

“You know, you fall off a bike twice. Anything can happen,” the Deal or No Deal host says.

Lauren was by her beau’s side as he recovered from falling off of his electric bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home in August 2020. The scary accident resulted in the former American Idol judge undergoing surgery to have a metal rod placed in his back. In January 2022, Simon suffered another fall off of his electric bike and broke his arm, but has since made a full recovery.

“I was riding my bike … I went around a corner too fast. That was it, knocked myself out,” the Syco Entertainment founder explained about the accident in a February 2022 interview with Extra. “There were some people nearby, thank God, so they stopped the traffic … I was in a bit of a daze … I got back on my bike and drove one-armed back to the house. That’s how nutty I was.”