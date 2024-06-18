Howie Mandel Details Wife's Accident That Left Her With Injuries

Howie Mandel revealed the gruesome injuries his wife, Terry Mandel, sustained after a night of partying led to a bloody accident.

The pair were staying in a hotel room in Las Vegas when Terry took a tumble, leaving her in a pool of blood.

“We partied. It was too much. She was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and, I don’t know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall,” the America’s Got Talent judge recounted to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live With Kelly and Mark on Monday, June 17. “She fell and hit the wainscoting. She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, fell on the floor, and broke her cheek.”

“I heard ‘Bang!’ and then ‘Ah!’ and I woke up and I went, ‘Where are you?’ and she went, ‘I don’t know!’” he added.

Howie, 68, found Terry laying in a pool of blood, showing the audience a photo of Terry’s injuries.

“I wake up, I turn on the light and look around the bed and she’s in the corner, face down,” the comedian recalled. “I didn’t know she cut her head, but blood is pooling. Snapped is on TV, blood is pooling out and I freaked out. I picked her up. I put her on the bed. There’s blood everywhere. I went and grabbed all the towels and all the towels are covered with blood. She’s going, ‘Get me ice! Get me ice!'”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Unfortunately, Howie was unable to find any ice, so he offered his wife cold soda cans that were in the hotel fridge to put on her face. Terry ended up throwing the soda cans across the room.

He ended up calling the front desk to seek medical help, and they sent up security to assess the situation. “I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull,” Howie, who wed Terry in 1980, remembered. “It opened up. I freaked.”

“I see people taking pictures of the blood on the floor, the cans and everything,” Howie said. “If someone would be beat up in that room, it would be me. I am the most annoying person in the world. My wife is a saint.”

Eventually, Terry was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. Howie was happy to report that his wife has since made a full recovery.

“She is absolutely perfect. There’s not a scar. She’s beautiful,” Howie confirmed.

Despite the blip, Howie and Terry’s marriage has withstood the test of time. He jokingly revealed the secret to their 44-year marriage.

“My wife doesn’t speak or understand a word of English, so that’s what works for us,” he told People in September 2023. “I don’t know how to say ‘I am funny’ in her language, but it works for us.”

“Communication is overrated,” the Gremlins actor quipped. “I’ve been married for 43 years and we haven’t said a word to each other.”