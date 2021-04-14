This article was originally published on Calm Sleep CBD. To view the original article, click here.

CBD is claimed to be a magical product that can make you sleep like a baby and you can find many CBD products in the market that claims to improve your sleep quality. Can CBD actually improve the quality of sleep? Many of the studies conducted to find the effect of CBD on sleep quality say that it helps tackle the causes of insomnia and helps the user sleep peacefully. More research is being conducted on CBD to find how it helps the user sleep without interruptions. In the meantime, let us see how to use CBD for sleep.

Using CBD To Improve Sleep Quality

There are numerous ways in which you can use CBD to improve sleep. CBD products to improve sleep quality are available in a number of forms like tinctures and oils, edibles, vape concentrates, and capsules. Vaping is the fastest way to introduce CBD into your system. If you are looking for fast effects from CBD, you can go for CBD vape concentrates. However, there is not much research on the effects of vaping CBD and in general, vaping can have some respiratory risks. If you are not ok with vaping, you can go for other safe methods like CBD edibles and oils.

Related: What are the top ten reasons to try CBD for sleep improvement? Click here to find out more – they may be the answer you’ve been looking for.

One of the most important things that you need to take into account while using CBD to improve your sleep quality is the dosage. The right CBD dosage will depend on a number of factors like your body weight, type of sleep issue, and your body chemistry. This means that the dosage that worked for someone else might not work for you.

Most of the clinical trials conducted to find the relation between CBD and sleep used CBD dosages between 25 mg and 1,500 mg per day. It will be a good idea to start with a low dosage of CBD and then increase the dosage gradually till you reach the dosage that is beneficial for you.

Much research on CBD and sleep found that the participants do not notice any immediate improvements in the quality of sleep. One of the studies found that it took almost a month for the subjects to notice any significant improvement in the quality of sleep. Therefore, you need to be patient while having CBD for improving the quality of your sleep. Always remember that it is unlikely to have immediate results while taking CBD for sleep. Keep calm and take CBD for sleep!

Related: Could CBD help with anxiety, and if so, how should you be taking? Click here for a quick guide on CBD and dosage for anxiety.