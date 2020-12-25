Christmas in Hollywood! See Eva Longoria and More Stars’ Families Celebrating the 2020 Holiday

Merry Christmas! With the 2020 holiday finally here, tons of your favorite Hollywood stars are ringing in the festive day with their kids. Eva Longoria, Andy Cohen and more gave glimpses inside their celebrations while opening presents, wearing Christmas-themed pajamas and feasting on yummy meals.

This year’s holiday is much different for Hollywood amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Because of the ongoing outbreak, many famous families were forced to cancel their plans. Many others are limiting the number of people at their gathering in order to lower their chances of exposure.

Fortunately, stars like Hoda Kotb, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon and others aren’t letting COVID-19 get in the way of their joyful spirits. As Christmas approached, the TV personalities revealed how they were safely gearing up for the holidays.

During a segment on the Today show in December, Hoda shared the cutest photo of her and her eldest daughter, Haley Joy, twinning in Santa ensembles. The mother-daughter duo looked so adorable as they wore matching red hats and shirts.

Chrissy also offered a look inside her family’s festivities. In mid-December, the Cravings cookbook author uploaded the sweetest snaps of her and husband John Legend‘s two kids, Luna and Miles, posing in front of their Christmas decor. “Merry, merry!” she captioned the post.

As for Reese, the Legally Blonde alum has been in the holiday spirit ever since the very beginning of the month. She wore matching sweaters with her mini-me daughter, Ava, showed off the magical Christmas tree in her living room and even decorated a gingerbread house.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress said she loves Christmastime because of her annual traditions. “One of my favorite things about this time of year is decorating gingerbread houses with my kids, well … OK … we mostly just eat the candy,” she joked via Instagram.

Even though this year’s Christmas is unlike those in the past, it seems the stars are doing everything they can to make the most of it!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Eva and more famous families celebrating Christmas.