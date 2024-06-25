Ryan Seacrest‘s head is spinning as he takes over for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune, and sources exclusively tell Closer he’s resorting to extreme measures to keep the butterflies at bay.

“Ryan tends to bite off more than he can chew,” says an insider about the jack-of-all-trades, 49, who also hosts American Idol, does a radio show and has a cooking series in the works.

“He’s a bundle of nerves right now, but he wanted to be the next Dick Clark and that’s what he’s become. He’s only human, though — and filling Pat Sajak’s huge shoes on Wheel of Fortune is a challenge of epic proportions,” the insider explains.

Sources say he has a long list of tried-and-true ways to stay on top of his game before he starts taping episodes, which begin airing in September.

“He’s doing everything possible to cope with the inevitable nerves ahead of his hosting gig, and that includes getting at least eight hours of sleep a night and listening to audio books for anxiety because Ryan never knows how to clock off on his own,” the source says.

“He has many other tricks up his sleeve he’s found to be highly beneficial. Just going outside for a breath of fresh air and sunshine helps him to chill when he’s feeling anxious, and you can bet he’ll have a cozy, air-conditioned trailer at the studio where he can retreat to unwind.”

His game plan also includes drinking calming herbal teas like chamomile and ginger, Closer‘s source says. “And he’s doing yoga and chanting mantras. He has someone play Tibetan singing bowls for deep relaxation, and he loves his essential oils, aromatherapy diffusers and massages.”

He’s also getting ahead of the game by ingratiating himself with Wheel fans by posting a heartfelt tribute to Pat, 77, along with a photo of him, Pat and cohost Vanna White, 67.

“Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades,” he wrote. “Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere.”