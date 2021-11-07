Meg Ryan recently stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala in LA. When asked at the Sept. 25 event if she ever gets nostalgic about her past film roles, the Sleepless in Seattle actress answered with an emphatic “No!”

Perhaps that’s because as Meg turns 60 on Nov. 19, she’ll be too busy enjoying the present — and looking forward to her future. “She recognizes this birthday is a milestone and she embraces it,” an insider tells Closer.

“She’s not one to fret too much about getting old because she feels great.” According to the source, Meg hopes to mark the occasion with a low-key celebration surrounded by a few close friends and family, including her daughter, Daisy Ryan, 17, and son, Jack Quaid, 29.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

With age comes wisdom, and Meg’s learned she’s extremely happy as a single woman.

The When Harry Met Sally star and singer John Mellencamp ended their engagement after eight years together in 2019. “Meg’s been on like two dates since,” the insider reveals. “She’s in no rush. If she meets a wonderful guy, then great, but she’s not desperately looking.”

And Meg’s perfect partner will have to measure up to her exacting standards. “She’s always said a guy has to be smart and funny; tall and handsome helps,” the source says.

Unfortunately for fans who hope to see her back on the big screen, Meg’s just as picky about her film projects. “She’d rather wait for a great project with quality people attached than put something out there that’s not good,” the insider notes.

In the meantime, Meg’s busier than ever with her full life in California, where she loves gardening, antiquing, hiking and spending time with her favorite people. “I love my age. I love my life right now. I love what I know about,” she gushes. “I love the person I’ve become, the one I’ve evolved into.”