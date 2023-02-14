HGTV’s House Hunters has been around since 1999 and has remained one of the network’s most-loved programs ever since. The series also birthed several popular spinoffs like House Hunters International, House Hunters on Vacation and House Hunters Renovation. Find out how to watch the program and get answers to other burning questions by scrolling below.

How to Watch ‘House Hunters’

Luckily for fans of House Hunters, the show is available to stream on a number of platforms like Hulu, Fubo TV, Amazon, Google Play and Vudu. In addition to that, new episodes of the show are broadcast on HGTV along with reruns that air on the cable network regularly.

What Happened to ‘House Hunters’ Narrator Suzanne Whang?

Suzanne Whang served as the narrator of the show from 1999 to 2007. In addition to hosting the real estate series, she landed acting roles in 18 Wheels of Justice, Still Standing, Constantine, Dexter and more. After a 13-year cancer battle, the HGTV personality died at the age of 56 in September 2019.

“Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made everyone feel at home,” HGTV said in a statement at the time. “Our HGTV family mourns her loss and wishes to express deepest condolences to her friends, fans and family who knew and loved her.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Who Is the Current ‘House Hunters’ Narrator?

Colette Whitaker served as the narrator of the series in 2008. Andromeda Dunker began narrating House Hunters in 2009 and is also the voice behind several popular video game characters. The entertainer lent her voice to the spinoff House Hunters International and has been a huge part of the show’s success.

“Over the years, I think the narration has changed,” the actress told BuzzFeed News in May 2017. “If people look at House Hunters International from the first season I was on it, it’s a lot more dramatic and now it’s become more conversational. And that’s just an evolution of the show, I think. It’s been on for so long, it evolves with the style of the time.”

How to Apply to Be on ‘House Hunters’

The franchise is all about presenting clients with different house options before deciding whether they want to buy or rent any of the properties. If you’re looking to be featured on an episode of the show in the hopes of finding your dream home, you have to fill out a buyer application. Real estate agents can fill out a separate application if they are interested in assisting clients on an episode of the series.